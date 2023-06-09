Landsbergis spoke to Radio France while on a visit to Paris on Thursday. He reiterated that Ukraine’s NATO membership is a prerequisite for European and global security.
Landsbergis: Ukraine must become NATO member for Europe to be secure
ELTA
Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis says discussions between NATO countries on Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance are not easy and it is impossible to say if member states are going to reach an agreement on Ukraine’s membership prospects with one month remaining until the NATO Summit in Vilnius.
