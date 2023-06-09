2023 m. birželio 09 d. 14:21

Landsbergis: Ukraine must become NATO member for Europe to be secure

 
Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis says discussions between NATO countries on Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance are not easy and it is impossible to say if member states are going to reach an agreement on Ukraine’s membership prospects with one month remaining until the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

Landsbergis spoke to Radio France while on a visit to Paris on Thursday. He reiterated that Ukraine’s NATO membership is a prerequisite for European and global security.

According to the minister, Ukraine must become a NATO member for Europe to be secure. He conceded that it was still debateable when the accession would happen, but stressed that NATO should not procrastinate with the invitation for Ukraine to join the Alliance. He says leaders of the organisation must be committed and serious about the matter.

