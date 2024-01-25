Landsbergis, Swedish PM, FM discuss steps to boost Baltic Sea region security

The politicians discussed deterrence and defence measures to strengthen security in the Baltic Sea region.

“Both global and European geopolitical challenges – Russia’s war against Ukraine, security of strategic infrastructure and energy independence have brought the Baltic and Nordic countries closer together, so we will continue to work together to strengthen regional cooperation formats, especially in the area of regional security,” Landsbergis said.

The head of Lithuania’s diplomacy highlighted the important role of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) format. According to him, NB8 countries similarly assess existential threats facing the region and must persuade partners to mobilise and continue their support to Ukraine.

“NB8 is a community, built on the foundation of common values, a place where there is no need to negotiate support; very few of such formats remain,” Landsbergis said.