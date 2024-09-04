2024.09.04 16:28

Landsbergis suggests private talks with SocDems over future coalition

 
Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis calls for talks with the Social Democrats amid fears that the increasingly popular Nemunas Dawn party may change the country’s direction. The new party is led by ex-MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis notorious for his antisemitic views.

Landsbergis, chair of the ruling Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), says his party would also agree to hold private talks with the LSDP on joint effort to push back radical political forces.

„I believe a very serious internal discussion is needed. If the SocDems want to talk to, we can also do that in a non-public way. Our door is open,“ Landsbergis told Žinių radijas on Wednesday.

„My invitation is sincere. Let us think of the ways. If you cannot show it in public, at least have an internal discussion about a high probability that the [Nemunas Dawn] party would change the direction from the West to somewhere else, together with you,“ he said, addressing the Social Democrats.

The foreign minister also questioned President Gitanas Nausėda’s stance on radical forces as avoiding clarity.

„Isn’t our president taking the same position? Shouldn’t he show leadership by saying that a cordon sanitaire must be formed to keep radical forces out of the Government?“ Landsbergis asked rhetorically.

