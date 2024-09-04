Landsbergis suggests private talks with SocDems over future coalition

Landsbergis, chair of the ruling Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), says his party would also agree to hold private talks with the LSDP on joint effort to push back radical political forces.

„I believe a very serious internal discussion is needed. If the SocDems want to talk to, we can also do that in a non-public way. Our door is open,“ Landsbergis told Žinių radijas on Wednesday.