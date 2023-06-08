Landsbergis: lasting peace in Europe requires Ukraine’s victory on battlefield

In the meeting on Wednesday, Landsbergis called for helping Ukraine implement reforms and contributing to the country’s reconstruction, thus opening the doors for Ukraine to join the European Union and the OECD as soon as possible.

“Unfortunately, during the meeting, we received the news about the increasingly deteriorating situation in the south of Ukraine due to the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant explosion. Terrorists do not stop unless they are stopped. Therefore, lasting peace in Europe requires Ukraine’s victory on the battlefield and the quickest possible accountability for the perpetrators in the international court. These unprecedented Russian attacks on civilian objects are another cause for the democratic world to accelerate and increase assistance to the Ukrainian people,” Landsbergis said.