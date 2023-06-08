In the meeting on Wednesday, Landsbergis called for helping Ukraine implement reforms and contributing to the country’s reconstruction, thus opening the doors for Ukraine to join the European Union and the OECD as soon as possible.
Landsbergis: lasting peace in Europe requires Ukraine’s victory on battlefield
Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis is attending a two-day meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the ministry reports.
