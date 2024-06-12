Landsbergis is Lithuania’s top candidate for EU commissioner – deputy parlt speaker

With the political realities on a stable track, the minister should be nominated formally in the near future, the Conservative MP says.
„Plan A and our main option is Gabrielius Landsbergis. To be honest, I have not known any other options from the very beginning, because his candidacy has been publicised and discussed for a long time, and he agrees that he will probably be put forward and does not deny it. I believe the Government will start doing this puzzle with that proposal and, hopefully, it will be a successful one,“ Saudargas told Žinių radijas on Wednesday.
According to the politician, recent public discussions about other possible candidates are merely speculations without any grounds.
Politico has recently mentioned Foreign Minister Landsbergis among potential candidates to the European Commission. It said he may be eyeing a position related to foreign policy.
The European commissioner in Lithuania is nominated by the Government with the consent of the president and parliament.