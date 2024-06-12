Landsbergis is Lithuania’s top candidate for EU commissioner – deputy parlt speaker

„Plan A and our main option is Gabrielius Landsbergis. To be honest, I have not known any other options from the very beginning, because his candidacy has been publicised and discussed for a long time, and he agrees that he will probably be put forward and does not deny it. I believe the Government will start doing this puzzle with that proposal and, hopefully, it will be a successful one,“ Saudargas told Žinių radijas on Wednesday.