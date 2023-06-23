Landsbergis: Germany's defence spending pledge sends strong signal to NATO allies

According to the politician, it also sends a strong signal to Lithuania that Berlin takes its bilateral commitments seriously.

On Thursday, German Chancellor Olafas Scholz announced Germany will meet the Alliance’s target of spending 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) on defence as of next year.

“This is a strong signal in any case. Germany is the main economy on the European continent. By taking this step, it sends a very strong signal and shows a clear commitment (&). It is too early to say whether this will convince others [to follow],” Landsbergis told reporters at the Seimas on Thursday.