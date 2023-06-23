2023 June 23 10:27

Landsbergis: Germany's defence spending pledge sends strong signal to NATO allies

 
Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis is hopeful that Germany’s significant boost in national defence funding would prompt other NATO allies to follow Berlin’s lead in accelerating security spending.

According to the politician, it also sends a strong signal to Lithuania that Berlin takes its bilateral commitments seriously.

On Thursday, German Chancellor Olafas Scholz announced Germany will meet the Alliance’s target of spending 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) on defence as of next year.

“This is a strong signal in any case. Germany is the main economy on the European continent. By taking this step, it sends a very strong signal and shows a clear commitment (&). It is too early to say whether this will convince others [to follow],” Landsbergis told reporters at the Seimas on Thursday.

