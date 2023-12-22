Landsbergis expected different outcome of impeachment vote

“Shocked is too strong to say, but I thought we were applying the same standards for all people accused by law enforcement,” Landsbergis said.

The politician did not want to speculate on who might have voted against removing Gapšys from office.

“I could point my finger [at somebody]. But I am looking for more motives – who has an interest in retaining the vote,” Landsbergis said, adding that voters in the secret ballot could not be traced.

The politician also stated that the Conservative group voted without any agreement in advance.

“There was no such thing as compulsory voting, it is set very rarely,” he said.

Landsbergis also denied claims of some opposition MPs saying that the ruling party might have secretly agreed with the Labour Party not to support the impeachment of Gapšys if the latter party voted to strip Petras Gražulis of his mandate.

Landsbergis did not want to comment on the calls from the opposition to organise early parliamentary elections either.