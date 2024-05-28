Landsbergis confers Lithuania’s Diplomacy Star on EU diplomats

„Today, it is more important than ever to speak a common language of geopolitics. I am grateful to you and your colleagues from the EEAS for being able to mobilise for a common purpose – helping Ukraine – and for other solutions that our citizens and the world expect from a geopolitical Europe,“ Landsbergis said at the awards ceremony in Brussels on Monday.
Santoro has personally contributed to keeping assistance to Ukraine high on the agenda of the Foreign Affairs Council and to strengthening the EU’s response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine through decisions and severe sanctions.
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, Tomat has personally contributed to the success of the EU Advisory Mission (EUAM) Ukraine. Since 2023, EUAM has started providing support to Ukrainian institutions in ensuring stability and security in the liberated territories and strengthening the focus on other Eastern Partnership countries.
During his visit to Brussels, Landsbergis also met with the participants of the European Diplomatic Academy and the Rector of the College of Europe, Federica Mogherini.
During the meeting, the foreign minister shared his thoughts about the most pressing items for Lithuania on the EU agenda, EU cooperation in the field of security and defence, EU enlargement issues, Lithuania’s values-based foreign policy, and the country’s changes over 20 years of EU membership.