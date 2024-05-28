Landsbergis confers Lithuania’s Diplomacy Star on EU diplomats

„Today, it is more important than ever to speak a common language of geopolitics. I am grateful to you and your colleagues from the EEAS for being able to mobilise for a common purpose – helping Ukraine – and for other solutions that our citizens and the world expect from a geopolitical Europe,“ Landsbergis said at the awards ceremony in Brussels on Monday.

Santoro has personally contributed to keeping assistance to Ukraine high on the agenda of the Foreign Affairs Council and to strengthening the EU’s response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine through decisions and severe sanctions.