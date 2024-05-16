Landsbergis addresses protesters in Georgia

“Not so long ago, we all – Georgians, Ukrainians, Estonians, Latvians and Lithuanians – left the Iron Curtain behind us and realized that the doors of the EU and NATO were still quite far away. We had just taken ourselves out of the Soviet ruins. We took our history, our cultures, our languages – and we brought the conviction that we already had enough of oppression, deportation, torture, and detention. We have brought our conviction that the rules-based order with human rights at its heart was where we wanted to be,” Landsbergis is cited as saying by the Foreign Ministry.