2023 m. balandžio 19 d. 10:01

Landfilling could be reduced through better sorting, more efficient infrastructure, auditors say

 
PHOTO: Shutterstock

Residents’ involvement in household waste management is increasing, but a greater motivation to separate waste is necessary, the National Audit Office says.

The infrastructure for the collection and treatment of municipal waste is not capable of ensuring that the objectives for the management of this type of waste are met. These are the results that are reflected in the audit Municipal Waste Management carried out by the National Audit Office.

In 2021, Lithuania’s households generated 1.345 million tonnes of municipal waste, of which about 54% is unsorted or mixed municipal waste left over after sorting. Due to the use of non-recyclable materials for products and packaging, improper management of the waste generated and improper sorting by the population, 680,000 tonnes (50.52%) were incinerated for energy or disposed of in landfills, the National Audit Office’s press release reads.

ELTA
