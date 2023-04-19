The infrastructure for the collection and treatment of municipal waste is not capable of ensuring that the objectives for the management of this type of waste are met. These are the results that are reflected in the audit Municipal Waste Management carried out by the National Audit Office.
Landfilling could be reduced through better sorting, more efficient infrastructure, auditors say
Residents’ involvement in household waste management is increasing, but a greater motivation to separate waste is necessary, the National Audit Office says.
