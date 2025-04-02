Laisvės TV mobilises Lithuanians to raise USD 200,000 for families of dead US soldiers

The exact sum collected was EUR 150,671 on Wednesday morning.

Public activist Andrius Tapinas, founder of Laisvės TV, said on Facebook Wednesday the aim is now USD 200,000 so that the money raised could be split equally among the families of each of the four fallen soldiers.

The four US Army soldiers and an M88 Hercules recovery vehicle went missing during an exercise in the General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area in Pabradė on 25 March. The vehicle was recovered from a swamp on 31 March and bodies of three American soldiers were discovered. The body of the deceased fourth soldier was found in the afternoon on 1 April.