Labour Party’s leader says Governmet’s tax reform is just a tax raise

Chairman of the Labour Party Andrius Mazuronis says a package of tax laws put forward by the Ministry of Finance is not a tax reform but merely a tax raise. The politician claims that the reform is not aimed at actual changes but just at securing payments from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

“We have a pseudo tax reform, which is laughable to some and angers others. In my opinion this is no reform, this is a tax hike. (&) As I understand from what I hear, nobody expects any results from it. The reform is just for putting a checkmark for the European Commission so that RRF funds would be paid out sooner, which have been suspended,” Mazuronis told the radio station Žinių radijas on Friday.

