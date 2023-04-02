The Lithuanian Trade Union Confederation supports the government’s proposal to aggregate income as a welcome breakthrough, but misses the re...
2023 m. balandžio 02 d. 05:45
Labour Party’s leader says Governmet’s tax reform is just a tax raise
Chairman of the Labour Party Andrius Mazuronis says a package of tax laws put forward by the Ministry of Finance is not a tax reform but merely a tax raise. The politician claims that the reform is not aimed at actual changes but just at securing payments from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).
