Labour Party’s leader disagrees that excise duties would be raised to fund defence

„It is bad that a vast amount of lacking funds for defence would be collected through various excise duties. For instance, why is it proposed to include a EUR 0.06 levy for defence in the price of 1 litre of fuel? (&) If people earn EUR 1,000 per month, naturally, they spend around 30-40% on fuel. Whereas someone who earns EUR 1 million spends 1-2%,“ Mazuronis told the radio station Žinių radijas on Friday.