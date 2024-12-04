Key commitments set out in Paluckas-led Government’s programme

Economy, tax, pension scheme changes
- Increasing the progressivity of the personal income tax (PIT), levelling the playing field between Lithuanian and foreign investors, and reviewing the existing tax incentives.
- Introducing corporate income tax breaks for profits reinvested in the modernisation of a company, and simpler tax obligations for small businesses and start-ups.
- Reducing the administrative burden on business; facilitating the process of issuing construction permits.
- Abolishing automatic enrolment in the second pillar pension scheme; reintroducing the length of service as basis for deciding the size of pension.
- Increasing the non-taxable income rate (NPD) annually to bring it as close as possible to the minimum monthly wage (MMA).
Social policy
- Paying internships for students; liberalisation of strike regulations for workers.
- Increasing financial support for families, introducing free primary school meals and expanding the housing programme for young families in regions.
- Ensuring that the need for quality social housing is met, boosting housing supply and improving regulation of the rental market.
- Expanding universal support for every child and reducing the tax burden on families with children as efforts to boost the birth rate.
Healthcare
- Increasing the national contribution to the compulsory health insurance fund.
- Ensuring that patients do not pay extra for services covered by the health insurance budget.
- Improving access to innovative medicines and the reimbursement system for innovative medicines intended for very rare medical conditions. Ensuring that decisions on the reimbursement of medicines are taken within the timeframe set by law.
- Developing and implementing an action plan to reduce overregulation in the health system.
- Reducing queues for health care services, prioritising the highest risk patients and easing the administrative burden on doctors.
- Promoting the consumption of healthy foods, providing information on wellness and healthy diets and reducing VAT on fresh vegetables and fruit.
- Building a single system to ensure access to the same-quality health care services for people living in regions and cities, stopping the „creeping in“ privatisation of health services.
- Empowering physicians to fully provide primary personal health care services.
- Increasing the availability of contraception and menstrual hygiene products in public places and seeking their reimbursement.
- Improving the eHealth system by reducing the administrative burden on doctors and providing easy-to-understand information to patients.
- Raising the salaries of health professionals and funding additional enrollments for full-time training as doctors so that all the study places become publicly funded.
National defence
- Ensuring a sustainable financing of national defence of at least 3.5% of gross domestic product (GDP).
- Paying special attention to the deployment of a permanent German brigade in Lithuania by 2027.
Foreign policy
- Implementing an active, constructive and predictable foreign policy.
- Continuing support for Ukraine and pursuing Kyiv’s European and transatlantic integration.
- Establishing a foothold in the Indo-Pacific region and continuing to develop economic and cultural ties with Taiwan.
- Seeking a united position of the EU and NATO towards China.
- Backing efforts to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East, and contributing to the sustainable coexistence of the two states of Palestine and Israel.
- Making the diplomatic service more attractive, depoliticised and transparent.
The Government’s programme is planned to be formally presented in the Seimas on Thursday. The new Cabinet led by Gintautas Paluckas will take office after the programme is approved by the Parliament. The vote is expected on 12 December.