Kaunas City decides to build monument to ex-president Brazauskas

In the vote, Mayor Visvaldas Matijošaitis’ initiative was supported by 25 councillors, seven voted against it and another seven abstained.

Following the Council’s decision, the municipality will launch a formal tender for the monument. A special commission will then evaluate the design proposals and take the final decisions.

The proposal has been viewed as a controversial one also because Brazauskas was first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Lithuania.