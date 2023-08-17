2023 August 17 11:44
Kasčiūnas: closure of two border checkpoints is a message to Lukashenko regime
The Lithuanian Government has decided to temporarily close two checkpoints at the border with Belarus starting 18 August. MP Laurynas Kasčiūnas explains that the move comes after the security situation in the region has changed and also looking to tackle the smuggling of goods. He told the public broadcaster LRT on Wednesday that the important move demonstrates Lithuania’s readiness to react to any provocations from neighbouring Belarus.
