Journalist Tapinas reports about more instances of suspected misuse of public funds at municipalities

He revealed that Gintaras Stašionis, a member of the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens party (LVŽS), “has set a new record” among municipal councillors by using 47 different cards to buy fuel in 2022-2023. Meanwhile, it has transpired that another councillor in Jonava, LVŽS representative Arvydas Gasys, fuelled his car 45 times a month.

“During his term of office, Stašionis was given 90% of all receipts by the same employee of a petrol station,” Tapinas wrote on his page on the online platform Substack, which he uses for the campaign Transparency 2023 (Skaidrinam 2023).