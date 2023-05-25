He revealed that Gintaras Stašionis, a member of the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens party (LVŽS), “has set a new record” among municipal councillors by using 47 different cards to buy fuel in 2022-2023. Meanwhile, it has transpired that another councillor in Jonava, LVŽS representative Arvydas Gasys, fuelled his car 45 times a month.
Journalist Tapinas reports about more instances of suspected misuse of public funds at municipalities
Journalist, TV host and public activist Andrius Tapinas has obtained financial reports on expenses at Jonava District Municipal Council and published information about potential misuse of public funds, including suspicious purchases of fuel by multiple councillors.
