Joniškis, Panevėžys mayoral elections move to run-off

In Joniškis, Liberal Gediminas Čepulis, acting mayor, and Social Democrat Liudas Jonaitis will be vying for the mayor’s role on 30 March, after garnering 33.31 percent and 29.60 percent of the votes respectively on 16 March.

The voter turnout in Joniškis District was 41.31%. A total of 17,765 residents are eligible to cast the ballot in the election.

The residents of Panevėžys will choose their next mayor from Loreta Masiliūnienė of Atsinaujinančiam Panevėžiui political committee and Conservative Ignas Gaižiūnas in two weeks’ time. The two politicians garnered 49.20% and 24.90% respectively in the first round.