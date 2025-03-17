Joniškis, Panevėžys mayoral elections move to run-off

In Joniškis, Liberal Gediminas Čepulis, acting mayor, and Social Democrat Liudas Jonaitis will be vying for the mayor’s role on 30 March, after garnering 33.31 percent and 29.60 percent of the votes respectively on 16 March.
The voter turnout in Joniškis District was 41.31%. A total of 17,765 residents are eligible to cast the ballot in the election.
The residents of Panevėžys will choose their next mayor from Loreta Masiliūnienė of Atsinaujinančiam Panevėžiui political committee and Conservative Ignas Gaižiūnas in two weeks’ time. The two politicians garnered 49.20% and 24.90% respectively in the first round.
The voter turnout in Panevėžys was 27.35%. The number of eligible voters in Lithuania’s fifth largest city stands at 72, 658.
The early mayoral election takes place in Joniškis after its mayor Vitalijus Gailius stepped down following his election the Seimas in October 2024. Panevėžys needs a new mayor after Rytis Mykolas Račkauskas was fined and barred from the civil service for three years for abusing public procurement procedures.