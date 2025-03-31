Joniškis and Panevėžys elect new mayors

Liberal Gediminas Čepulis, acting mayor, won the election in Joniškis, northern town, while Loreta Masiliūnienė of Atsinaujinančiam Panevėžiui political committee was voted as the next mayor of Panevėžys.

No contender secured absolute majority in the first round of the early mayoral elections held on 16 March.

In Joniškis, Čepulis secured support of 50.53% of the voters against SocDem Liudas Jonaitis with 49.47%, preliminary estimates of the Central Electoral Commission (VRK) show.

In Panevėžys, Masiliūnienė won a landslide victory against Conservative Ignas Gaižiūnas – 72.28% against 27.72%.

Official results are yet to be confirmed and announced by the VRK.