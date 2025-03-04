It may be increasingly difficult to trust US in the future, says parlt speaker

"The new reality is that we have to solve Europe’s problems here. Not by talking, not by debating, not by getting caught up in meaningless expectations of America, but by taking action to ensure our own security," Skvernelis told reporters on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, it is a fact that relying on a strategic partner may become increasingly difficult in the future. The US appears to have other priorities, and it is a pity that these include restoring good ties with Russia, turning the world order upside down," the Seimas speaker stated.