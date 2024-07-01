2024.07.01 13:44

Irregular migrants were not observed at border with Belarus in last 3 days

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Migrantai
Migrantai
PHOTO: VSAT

Irregular migrants did not attempt to cross the border from Belarus to Lithuania in the last 3 days, on 28-30 June, reports the State Border Guard Service (VSAT).

Meanwhile, Latvian border guards stopped 16 irregular migrants from entering Latvia via Belarus on Friday, none on Saturday and 25 on Sunday.

Poland prevented 41 foreigners from illegally entering its territory on Thursday, 71 on Friday and 62 on Saturday.

So far this year, by 1 July, the VSAT has stopped 253 irregular migrants from accessing Lithuania illegally via Belarus. The figure stood at 2,643 in 2023.

Since the start of the migrant crisis caused by Belarus in 2021, Lithuania has thwarted 22,213 illegal border crossing attempts.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions