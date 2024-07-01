Irregular migrants were not observed at border with Belarus in last 3 days

Meanwhile, Latvian border guards stopped 16 irregular migrants from entering Latvia via Belarus on Friday, none on Saturday and 25 on Sunday.

Poland prevented 41 foreigners from illegally entering its territory on Thursday, 71 on Friday and 62 on Saturday.

So far this year, by 1 July, the VSAT has stopped 253 irregular migrants from accessing Lithuania illegally via Belarus. The figure stood at 2,643 in 2023.