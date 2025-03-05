Investigators will decide whether to probe Žemaitaitis’ planned visit to USA

The Special Investigation Service (STT) announced Tuesday that it was analysing information regarding the MP’s planned visit to the United States. The agency said that there may be signs of corruption and violation of parliamentary regulations. Once the data is analysed, the STT will decide whether to open the probe or not.
MP thought he was contacted by DOGE
On Tuesday, public figure and TV host Andrius Tapinas announced on his Laisvės TV show on YouTube that an anonymous prankster pretended to be a DOGE employee and tricked MP Žemaitaitis. The man transferred email correspondence with the politician to Laisvės TV, in which the MP was critical of President Gitanas Nausėda, raised doubts about the US Embassy in Lithuania and wanted to expose "communists and leftists".
Earlier, Žemaitaitis asked parliament to approve his visit to the United States, claiming that it would be a personal trip, but emails reveal that a purported DOGE employee offered to cover travel expenses amounting to EUR 30,000 for Žemaitaitis and his wife, and the MP would have concealed this had the arrangements been real.
The prankster claimed to be Ryan Riedel, a DOGE representative who was allegedly contacting Žemaitaitis from a personal rather than a governmental email address to arrange details of the planned visit. The MP had himself written to DOGE in February requesting for information if USAID had funded Lithuanian NGOs, media and journalists.
A trip to the USA was scheduled for early March, but Žemaitaitis asked the alleged DOGE member not to announce the meeting due to media attention in Lithuania. The MP then received what eventually turned out to be fake first-class plane tickets, a booking in a five-star hotel with a driver and tickets to a Broadway show the Great Gatsby. These travel expenses amounted to EUR 30,000.
The prankster then informed the MP that a meeting with billionaire businessman Elon Musk, the head of DOGE, would take place as well. But before that Žemaitaitis was asked to post messages on social media commending Musk and his achievements.
What the emails revealed
Žemaitaitis in his emails asked the alleged DOGE member if he trusted the US Embassy in Lithuania, accusing the previous Lithuanian ruling coalition of supporting President Joe Biden and actively keeping in touch with embassy staff. Asked for information about himself, Žemaitaitis claimed that he is in "the top 3" most popular politicians in Lithuania, that the National Alliance is a like-minded political force and complained that his candidacy for deputy parliament speaker’s position is being opposed because he supports Trump. He also accused Laisvės TV and other independent journalists of potentially receiving funding from USAID, which its founder Tapinas has bluntly denied.
Furthermore, Žemaitaitis wrote that he wishes to „expose communists and destroyers of freedom of speech as soon as possible“ and accused Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda of discussing US President Donald Trump "in a negative light". "We need to expose these leftists groups," he stated.
Žemaitaitis also wrote that Trump did the right thing at the meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, which ended in a spat in the White House on 28 February. Speaking about the war in Ukraine, the MP stated that "leftists, together with President Nausėda, do not support Trump’s behaviour and actions" and "want to go to war" but do not have the equipment.
When the prankster asked if Žemaitaitis was willing to help establish contact between the US and Russian Embassies in Lithuania, the MP replied that "not at this moment" claiming that he adheres "to the principle of neutrality".
A reporter from Laisvės TV met with the MP at Vilnius Airport before the scheduled flight. Žemaitaitis claimed that he was flying to New York and possibly Washington both on personal and state affairs with "certain meetings planned".
He was then filmed together with his wife at the check-in but was eventually informed that the tickets were not real and then left the airport with his luggage. The MP later announced on Facebook that he was tricked, implying that it was Tapinas’ idea, which the latter denies.
Political reactions
MP Agnė Širinskienė, former member of the Nemunas Dawn party, says that now the Board of the Seimas will have to examine the situation as Žemaitaitis seems to have breached regulations for visits and secondments. She says a personal trip might have been disguised as political.
According to her, Žemaitaitis would have been required to declare that EUR 30,000 trip-related costs would be covered by someone else.
"Judging by the MP’s claims, it would seem that another party would have paid for his personal trip", said Širinskienė, a member of Democrats For Lithuania political group.
The MP added that the Board of the Seimas may have to consider stricter regulations for MPs’ personal trips as the situation raises questions about transparency.
Meanwhile, the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) do not rule out organising impeachment of the Nemunas Dawn leader. MP Mindaugas Lingė says it has transpired that Žemaitaitis’ views to Ukraine and Lithuanian authorities proved that he is not loyal to Lithuania.
President Gitanas Nausėda, who previously described Žemaitaitis as "a performer from a travelling circus", stated that "circus still has not left".
In April 2024, Žemaitaitis resigned from the Seimas after the Constitutional Court ruled that he violated his oath and the Constitution by making a series of antisemitic statements on social media. The resignation allowed him to run for parliament in October 2024, whereas his impeachment would have barred him from elections.