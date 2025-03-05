Investigators will decide whether to probe Žemaitaitis’ planned visit to USA

An anonymous prankster has tricked MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis, leader of the Nemunas Dawn party, into believing that he was invited to meet with staff of the United States Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the US and would be provided information about the US Agency for International Development (USAID). The MP corresponded with the prankster on Lithuania’s political affairs, was asked to praise billionaire Elon Musk on social media and was promised a trip to New York and a visit to a Broadway show of his choosing. The politician was later filmed in the airport by reporters the moment he learned that he was given fake plane tickets. Now investigators may probe whether he concealed information from parliament regarding expenses of the trip that never materialised.