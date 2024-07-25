Interior minister expects decisions on heavy weapons for border guards in summer

„I am very hopeful that decisions on the funding will be made this summer,“ Bilotaitė told Žinių radijas on Thursday.
„We are waiting for decisions from the Ministry of National Defence. But the minister has assured us that it is a positive decision and we are now waiting for all the formalities to be done,“ she explained.
The interior minister announced the intention to provide border guards with heavy weapons in May.
Rustamas Liubajevas, head of the State Border Guard Service (VSAT), said then that the plan was to buy the weapons by the end of this year.