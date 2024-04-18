Interior, defence mins seek to fortify border, arm guards with machine guns

“We will work on a plan to fortify our borders at one place or another and to take certain engineering decisions (&) We will also discuss how we can work together to step up the implementation of the military standards of the Interior Ministry’s structures capable of dealing with hybrid threats. For example, they could have slightly heavier weapons, ranging from machine guns,” Kasčiūnas told reporters at the Seimas on Thursday.
The defence minister also said more energy is needed to ensure that countermobility measures are in place in late summer or early autumn.
“We are considering Czech hedgehogs, dragon’s teeth, cheval de frise. Funds have already been earmarked for that. We just need to speed up the procedures,” Kasčiūnas said.
The two ministers met on Thursday to discuss the strengthening of cooperation between their ministries, with state border protection as a key area.