Interim report of 2024 cargo plane crash in Vilnius presented

According to him, data of the cockpit voice recorder showed that all the time the pilots communicated about the flight, indicating that there was no sign of unlawful interference in aviation activities.

Head of the Safety Investigation Division, Laurynas Naujokaitis, presented a summary of the interim report. The full 30-page document contains information about the flight process, pilots, aircraft, crash location, meteorological conditions etc.

The Swiftair Boeing 737-400 was flying from Leipzig to Vilnius at night. It crashed short of Vilnius Airport runway.

"As regards the cargo plane crash, unlawful interference and terrorism were not identified. No signs of this were identified," the minister said in a press conference at the Ministry of Justice.

Whereas the flight data recorder showed that when the aircraft was approaching for landing at Vilnius Airport its hydraulic system B was in the switched off position and the flaps were at 0 degrees at the time.

Naujokaitis said the approach for landing continued until the terrain warning sounded and soon after the plane crashed.

Having examined the wreckage on site, it was not determined that the plane had broken down before crashing into the ground. Various components of the aircraft were sent for an examination and these findings are yet to be received.

It was also determined that the fire occurred after the plane came into contact with the ground.