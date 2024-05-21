Intense movement of military aircraft will take place in Lithuanian airspace due to exercise

This is part of one of the largest and most intense military training exercises held in April-June.
More than 20,000 Lithuanian and allied soldiers are taking part in military training with thousands of units of military equipment.
The Armed Forces have announced that more active than usual movement of military aircraft will be noticeable in Lithuania’s airspace on 20-31 May.
This is part of one of the largest and most intense military training exercises held in April-June.
More than 20,000 Lithuanian and allied soldiers are taking part in military training with thousands of units of military equipment.