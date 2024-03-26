Intelligence chief assisted Nausėda in election campaign, president violated oath, parlt inquiry finds

On Tuesday, the Seimas ad hoc commission set up for inquiry into the VSD activities during the 2019 presidential campaign registered its findings at the Parliament, making the report available to the public.

The data available proves that the VSD director collected intelligence on Nausėda’s team members and supporters. The ad hoc commission admitted it had not been able to verify if the VSD also collected information on other presidential candidates and their environment at the time.

The commission said the findings suggest the VSD data could have been disclosed to third persons, including Nausėda.

According to the commission, Nausėda hindered the Seimas from carrying out its constitutional functions. He violated the Constitution and his oath to respect and obey the law by refusing to communicate with the commission, it said.