Inspectors will oblige Borisov to demolish underground structure in his estate

Albertas Stanislovaitis, director of the VTPSI, told the media at the location after the visit that the company Geovika, which owns the land plot, had complied with the earlier obligation to dig out the ground around the underground structure in Trakai district.
The director said that suspicions were confirmed and a 320 metre long, 2 metre high and 2 metre wide concrete underground structure was discovered.
According to him, next week the company will be instructed to demolish the structure as a building had not been foreseen in the detailed plan in that specific area. There were speculations that the underground structure in question could be a shooting range.