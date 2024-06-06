2024.06.06 16:16

Inspectors will oblige Borisov to demolish underground structure in his estate

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Inspectors will oblige Borisov to demolish underground structure in his estate
Inspectors will oblige Borisov to demolish underground structure in his estate
PHOTO: ELTA / Josvydas Elinskas

On Thursday, construction inspectors visited the estate of Yuri Borisov, former adviser to then president Rolandas Paksas who was impeached and removed from office in 2004 for granting Russian businessman Borisov Lithuanian citizenship. Staff from the State Territorial Planning and Construction Inspectorate (VTPSI) examined the unlawful underground structure and will oblige Borisov to tear it down.

Albertas Stanislovaitis, director of the VTPSI, told the media at the location after the visit that the company Geovika, which owns the land plot, had complied with the earlier obligation to dig out the ground around the underground structure in Trakai district.

The director said that suspicions were confirmed and a 320 metre long, 2 metre high and 2 metre wide concrete underground structure was discovered.

According to him, next week the company will be instructed to demolish the structure as a building had not been foreseen in the detailed plan in that specific area. There were speculations that the underground structure in question could be a shooting range.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions