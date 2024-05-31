Inflation is easing, expected to be below 2% this year – finance min

„The latest data show that inflation is definitely easing. This year we expect inflation to be below 2%. The International Monetary Fund believes it may even be a little lower,“ Skaistė told reporters in an event held by the IMF and the Bank of Lithuania.

In addition, this year’s growth in personal income will exceed the level of monetary depreciation by „several times“ due to rising pensions and average wages, the minister said.

„Wage growth is projected at around 8.5% and pension growth at around 12%. We hope that this will also have a positive effect on the economy,“ she explained.