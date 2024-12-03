Incoming PM was not informed about decision to expel 3 employees of Chinese embassy

"These are the decisions of the outgoing Government. They should comment why, what and under which circumstances they are doing. I was not informed about this," Paluckas told reporters in parliament on Tuesday.
The politician did not predict if Lithuania’s decision might influence bilateral relations with Beijing.
"We shall see, but I am not sure whether it is possible to severe diplomatic ties even more, which are essentially non-existent," he said.
As reported, last Friday the Ministry of Foreign Affairs declared three employees of the Chinese embassy personae non gratae as their activities are incompatible with the Vienna Convention and Lithuanian laws. The Office of the President did not comment the situation altogether, whereas Beijing warned that it would take retaliatory measures against Lithuania.
Public broadcaster LRT reported that, according to Chairman of the Seimas Committee on Foreign Affairs Remigijus Motuzas, the Chinese diplomats have to leave the country as their accreditations expired in the beginning of the year. He said the Chinese Foreign Ministry had requested for accreditations to be extended for Chinese representatives as for employees of the Office of the Chargé d’Affaires, but this is not foreseen in the Vienna Convention.