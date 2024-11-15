Incoming Government to do all in its power to save Teltonika project, says MP

The high-tech firm said Friday it is halting the construction of a Taiwanese semiconductor chip plant in Lithuania due to a shortage of electricity capacity and delayed conversion of land use.
"What the investment project manager has asked for seems elementary, and it seems unjustifiable to continue the bureaucratic wandering for so long. I am sure that those who will be appointed as ministers of the economy and innovation or energy will see this as a priority issue and will try in every way to save the project," MP Savickas of the Democrats For Lithuania told ELTA on Friday.
The politician said he already had a phone call with Arvydas Paukštys, main shareholder of the Teltonika group, and plans to meet him in the future.
"I certainly hope to meet with Mr Arvydas in the near future and get to know the situation in more detail," Savickas said.
If the outgoing Government gave the priority to projects of this size, it should have ensured Teltonika faces as least red tape as possible. The number of redundant obstacles could have been reduced, he said.