Incidents in Baltic Sea may be linked to synchronisation – head of intelligence

"I would not rule this out. Of course, cutting of the cables and increased activity looks very odd. Although I can say that there had been incidents in the world, but they were not linked to malicious actions. However, of course, it is concerning that there is such heightened activity," VSD Director Darius Jauniškis said in an interview to the radio station Žinių radijas.
He calls to take urgent action to protect critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea from Russia.
"What we are witnessing now is likely related to Russia’s shadow fleet, the dark fleet. This is a problem that arose after the war started by Russia, i. e. after 2022, when sanctions were imposed on Russia, […] and very tough ones, by America and the European Union. Then it started weaselling out of this […] so it could avoid sanctions and transport oil, sell it in certain markets and fund the war in Ukraine," said the director.
According to him, vessels that cut cables are often in technical disorder, uninsured, often 15-20-year-old, manned by incompetent crews and turn off their GPS to avoid tracking. He said this also causes a threat of ecological disasters in the Baltic Sea.
In February, the Baltic States will disconnect from the Moscow-controlled IPS/UPS transmission system, known as the BRELL (Belarus, Russia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania) ring, and join the synchronous grid of Continental Europe (UCTE).
As reported, on 26 January, an optical cable linking Sweden and Latvia was damaged. Swedish authorities stopped the ship Vezhen, registered in Malta, on suspicion that it was connected to the incident.
A similar incident happened in November, when communication cables between Finland and Germany, as well as between Lithuania and Sweden were severed. It is suspected that Chinese vessel Yi Peng 3 did so deliberately by dragging its anchor.
In response, NATO launched operation Baltic Sentry to increase critical infrastructure security against sabotage.
In 2023, another Chinese vessel damaged the Balticconnector gas pipeline linking Estonia and Finland.