Incidents in Baltic Sea may be linked to synchronisation – head of intelligence

"I would not rule this out. Of course, cutting of the cables and increased activity looks very odd. Although I can say that there had been incidents in the world, but they were not linked to malicious actions. However, of course, it is concerning that there is such heightened activity," VSD Director Darius Jauniškis said in an interview to the radio station Žinių radijas.

He calls to take urgent action to protect critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea from Russia.