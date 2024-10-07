In Lithuania, 2.37mn voters have right to vote in parlt election

The number of voters has decreased by 82,000 in four years. There were 2,457,722 citizens on the electoral roll in the 2020 election to the Seimas.

According to the VRK, the list includes voters who have declared their place of residence in Lithuania or registered to vote abroad.

Some 569,000 people have the right to vote at home and 95,000 people have exercised this right.

This year, 49,468 individuals have registered to vote abroad in Lithuanian diplomatic and consular missions.