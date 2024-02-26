In a year, 13,000 boys vaccinated against HPV

Inoculation of boys against HPV started in Lithuania for the first time in 2023.

According to the NVSC, in order to stop the virus a 90% vaccination rate among girls needs to be reached and the number of inoculated boys has to increase.

In percentage terms, around 60% of girls and boys aged 11 and 12 were vaccinated against HPV last year. However, more effort is needed to reach the 90% rate in order to achieve universal immunity, epidemiologist Daiva Razmuvienė, senior specialists at the NVSC Communicable Diseases Management Division, told public radio LRT on Monday.