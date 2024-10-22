If conditions do not change, Lithuanian division will reach full operational capability later than planned – president’s adviser

"Taking into account the situation we are in, the situation in the defence industry, existing challenges, where we are with the planned funding, today the response was not inspiring or pleasing. It was concluded that by 2030, if the situation does not change, the national division will not be able to reach the full operational capability. If the conditions do not change, we will be able to reach it in 2036-2040," Budrys said after a meeting of the State Defence Council on Tuesday.