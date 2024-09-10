Hungary’s Schengen visa facilitation for Russians is concerning – president’s adviser

„Visa facilitation is indeed worrying. The problem is that with a Schengen visa travel in the Schengen Area is eased greatly – there are no checkpoints between Schengen countries. True, they could be imposed, but this would mean checkpoints inside Schengen, which would discredit the very idea of Schengen,“ Skaisgirytė told the radio station Žinių radijas on Tuesday.
The president’s adviser added that a joint European decision would be needed in order to address the situation.
„This is indeed a puzzle for the entire European Union, for the entire Schengen Area on what to do. There have not been such cases before, this is rather new, a joint European decision will have to be devised if possible,“ said Skaisgirytė.
The president’s adviser hopes that proposals on how to legally prevent the entry of Russians and Belarusians to Schengen countries would be made at the next meeting of EU foreign ministers.