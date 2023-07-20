2023 July 20 14:36

Hundreds of Vilnius residents protest against felling of trees in Naujamiestis

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė
Elta EN
Susirinkimas prieš devynių medžių iškirtimą
Susirinkimas prieš devynių medžių iškirtimą
PHOTO: ELTA / Julius Kalinskas

On Wednesday, hundreds of protesting Vilnius residents came to meet with representatives of Dobilo daigas, a company planning to cut down a number of trees in the neighbourhood of Naujamiestis in August.

The Vilnius city municipality had earlier obliged the company to organise a meeting with residents and to draw up a project for the planting of new greenery in coordination with the municipality.

Last weekend, reports appeared that nine trees around the monument to the Vilnius-born French writer Romain Gary in Naujamiestis would removed, which sparked a public outcry.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Elta EN
Comment Show discussion
Top articles
Delfi
Bookmark
Share
Opinions