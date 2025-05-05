Homeland Union suggests creating fortification line at Lithuania’s border with Russia and Belarus

The defensive line would include anti-personnel mines, anti-tank ditches, mobile armoured groups and long-range artillery. The implementation of the plan is estimated to cost EUR 1 billion.

The fortification line would be part of Lithuania’s defence strategy and obstacles at the border would slow down potential enemy advances, said TS-LKD leader Laurynas Kasčiūnas at a press conference on Monday.

According to him, creating the defensive line would take up to two years.

Lieutenant (Retired) Vladas Sakalauskas, who presented the idea, stated that fortifications would consist of four lines.