Homeland Union suggests creating fortification line at Lithuania’s border with Russia and Belarus

The defensive line would include anti-personnel mines, anti-tank ditches, mobile armoured groups and long-range artillery. The implementation of the plan is estimated to cost EUR 1 billion.
The fortification line would be part of Lithuania’s defence strategy and obstacles at the border would slow down potential enemy advances, said TS-LKD leader Laurynas Kasčiūnas at a press conference on Monday.
According to him, creating the defensive line would take up to two years.
Lieutenant (Retired) Vladas Sakalauskas, who presented the idea, stated that fortifications would consist of four lines.
The first one, under control of the State Border Guard Service (VSAT), would include dragon teeth obstacles, anti-tank ant anti-personnel mines, razor wire and anti-tank ditches.
The second line, accessible only through underground tunnels, would include razor wire, explosives and positions for troops.
Mobile armoured groups would be active in the third line, 30-40 kilometres behind. They would include infantry fighting vehicles Vilkas (Boxer), allied tracked armoured vehicles and armoured vehicles equipped for electronic warfare. They would move to a location were enemy concentration is spotted indicating a potential attempt at breakthrough.
The fourth line would have air defence systems NASAMS and self-propelled long-range artillery.
Commenting the idea, Social Democratic Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas said Monday that all the necessary decisions regarding fortifications have been made already and procurement is ongoing.
The Ministry of National Defence also announced Monday that Lithuania would earmark EUR 1.1 billion in the next decade for new counter mobility measures. EUR 800 million of the amount alone will be allocated for purchasing anti-tank mines and systems.