Homeland Union’s new leader has not changed his opinion on civil union bill

 
Three MPs from the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrat party (TS-LKD) have proposed that this spring parliament should consider a draft law on civil union, which would regulate relations between unmarried couples, including same-sex partners. Yet the party’s new leader Laurynas Kasčiūnas, former minister of national defence, says the proposal was not harmonised with him.

"Nobody really coordinated this with me. As far as I know, this was not discussed at the political group either. Yet as I have mentioned, we have a free mandate of a member of the Seimas. Everybody has their own beliefs how they understand them. That is how I assess this – as an expression of the free mandate," Kasčiūnas told ELTA on Tuesday.

According to him, the party’s members have agreed that they would follow their personal views on this matter and "agree on what they disagree", and this approach would likely continue.

Earlier, Kasčiūnas stated that he opposes the civil union bill but did not give a clear answer if he agreed that it would be included in parliament’s spring session agenda.

Kasčiūnas was elected leader of the TS-LKD on 9 February, replacing Gabrielius Landsbergis following his resignation.

On Tuesday, three TS-LKD legislators, Matas Maldeikis, Jurgita Sejonienė and Arūnas Valinskas, suggested that the Seimas would hold the final vote on the civil union bill this spring. According to them, this is important to all unmarried couples, not just same-sex partners.

The much-debated draft law passed several stages in the previous term of office of the Seimas, in 2020-2024, but the final vote was not held fearing that it would lack support.

Although some representatives from the new centre-left coalition agree that the law should be adopted, yet it was not included in the Government’s programme.

