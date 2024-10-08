Homeland Union’s leader downplays not meeting with president before elections

If the president does not invite the TS-LKD for a meeting, „it will not be a big tragedy“, Landsbergis said in an interview to the news website delfi.lt on Tuesday.

According to him, in that case the president’s move should be perceived as a lifeline to Social Democrats before elections.

„If this is the president’s opinion and he will try to handle radical parties this way, then let it be. When this is for the sake of the country, then let it be,“ said Landsbergis, who earlier called for a broad coalition against emerging radical forces.