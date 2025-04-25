Homeland Union requests to remove Žemaitaitis from NATO PA delegation

The Seimas delegation to NATO PA is constituted of several permanent members: Social Democrats Juozas Olekas and Linas Balsys, Homeland Union’s MP Audronius Ažubalis and Nemunas Dawn leader Žemaitaitis. Substitute members are Algirdas Butkevičius from the party Democrats For Lithuania, Dainius Gaižauskas from the Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS) and Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, leader of the Liberal Movement.

On Friday, Mindaugas Lingė, chair of the TS-LKD parliamentary political group, sent a letter to Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis stressing that, based on conclusions of the intelligence agency, Žemaitaitis does not meet the requirements set for members of the Seimas delegation to NATO PA

The intelligence service concluded Thursday that Žemaitaitis’ certain traits and actions might compromise the security of classified information entrusted with him.

Earlier on Friday, TS-LKD leader Laurynas Kasčiūnas said it would be odd if the parliament speaker allowed Žemaitaitis to handle classified information despite recommendations of the VSD.

Following all the rules, the speaker cannot allow the Nemunas Dawn leader to work with classified information and has to remove him from the Seimas delegation to NATO PA, Kasčiūnas said in an interview to the radio station Žinių radijas on Friday.

Law stipulates that the parliament speaker decides whether to authorise MPs to access classified information based on recommendations of the VSD.