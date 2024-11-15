Homeland Union, Liberal Movement will be in Seimas opposition

"The TS-LKD declares itself a political group of the opposition. (...) We reserve open possibilities to continue discussions with other opposition political groups about formats of cooperation," Mindaugas Lingė, chairman of the TS-LKD political group, said at a parliamentary sitting.

In the 2020-2024 term, the TS-LKD was in the ruling coalition with the Liberal Movement and the Freedom Party. However, the TS-LKD suffered a defeat in parliamentary elections in October and the number of its MPs dropped from 50 to 28, the Liberal Movement has 12 seats in parliament, whereas the Freedom Party has none after failing to surpass the 5% vote threshold and its representatives losing in single-member constituencies.