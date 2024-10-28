Homeland Union leader resigns

He said at a press conference on Monday that voters have sent a very clear message.

"Having heard the signal, which I evaluate very seriously, I adopted the decision to withdraw from the position of the chairman of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats," said Landsbergis.

"I have also made the decision to take a break in my political career and will transfer my mandate, for which I am very grateful to voters, to my colleague who is next in line," he said.