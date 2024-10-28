Homeland Union leader resigns

He said at a press conference on Monday that voters have sent a very clear message.
"Having heard the signal, which I evaluate very seriously, I adopted the decision to withdraw from the position of the chairman of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats," said Landsbergis.
"I have also made the decision to take a break in my political career and will transfer my mandate, for which I am very grateful to voters, to my colleague who is next in line," he said.
The Social Democratic Party (LSDP) swept the election securing 52 seats in the Seimas and will form the ruling majority.