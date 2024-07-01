Homeland Union completes ranking its candidates for Seimas elections

It has transpired that Minister of National Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas topped the list, followed by Minister of Education, Science and Sport Radvilė Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė and MP Mindaugas Lingė, chairman of the Seimas Committee on Budget and Finance.
The top fifteen also includes well-known politicians, including Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė, Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė, MPs Monika Navickienė, Paulė Kuzmickienė, Aistė Gedvilienė, Audronius Ažubalis, Matas Maldeikis, Žygimantas Pavilionis, Andrius Vyšniauskas, Arvydas Anušauskas, Jurgis Razma and Liudas Mažylis.
TS-LKD leader Gabrielius Landsbergis and Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė were not included in the ranking of candidates. Earlier, the party’s council proposed that Šimonytė would become the leading candidate, whereas Landsbergis, TS-LKD chairman, is expected to be second on the list.
More than 8,000 people who are not members of the party had registered to take part in the ranking of candidates. All of the party’s members and its 1,400 official supporters also took part in this process.
Ranking results are yet to be approved by the party’s election committee and presidium, whereas the party’s council will approve the final list of candidates.
Elections to the Seimas will take place on 13 October 2024.