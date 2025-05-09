Historical memory is our weapon against tyranny – president in Macikai

In his speech, the head of state emphasised that although the bloody conflict that destroyed countless homes, families, and lives ended eight decades ago, it did not bring freedom to millions.
"The end of the Second World War divided the world into those for whom a new dawn of freedom began, and those condemned to continue living under totalitarian violence," the president said, noting that Lithuania was among the nations that suffered under both Nazism and Stalinism.
Nausėda pointed out that Macikai starkly reveals what the Nazi and Soviet regimes had in common: here, one totalitarian regime continued the crimes started by the other without scruples. Macikai was one of many camps in the Soviet Gulag system, where Lithuanian resistance fighters and others deemed undesirable by the regime were thrown into a hellish cauldron.
The head of state also emphasised that decades of denial, falsification, and manipulation of history have led to what Russia is today. "For more than three years now, the Russian people have been mobilised for a brutal war in Ukraine. Only Russia itself can acknowledge its strategic and moral defeat and withdraw from the entire territory of Ukraine. But as long as the war continues, we support – and will continue to support – Ukraine," the president underlined.
President Nausėda called for a resolute effort to preserve true and undistorted historical memory, and to strengthen Europe’s policy of remembrance by denouncing both Nazism and Communism equally. "Only by acknowledging and evaluating the crimes of communist regimes – and by properly commemorating their victims – can we significantly limit the ability of current authoritarian regimes to spread lies and disinformation," the president said.
The Lithuanian leader also called for a firm commitment to historical truth and the preservation of the Macikai concentration camp complex. "May the Macikai concentration camp complex – fully researched, properly maintained, and respectfully commemorated – inspire us to resist tyranny in all its forms," the head of state said.