The invitations to the event have been extended to the speakers of the parliaments of NATO member countries, the speakers of the Parliaments of Sweden and Ukraine, and the chairpersons of the parliamentary foreign and security committees of these states.
2023 m. birželio 01 d. 17:31
High level meeting of parlt speakers of NATO countries will take place in Lithuania on Friday
ELTA
In the run-up to the NATO Summit in Vilnius on 11–12 July, the High Level Meeting of Speakers of Parliaments of NATO Member Countries will take place in the Plenary Chamber of the Seimas of Lithuania on Friday, 2 June, the Seimas has announced.
