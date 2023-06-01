2023 m. birželio 01 d. 17:31

High level meeting of parlt speakers of NATO countries will take place in Lithuania on Friday

 
PHOTO: ELTA / Dainius Labutis

In the run-up to the NATO Summit in Vilnius on 11–12 July, the High Level Meeting of Speakers of Parliaments of NATO Member Countries will take place in the Plenary Chamber of the Seimas of Lithuania on Friday, 2 June, the Seimas has announced.

The invitations to the event have been extended to the speakers of the parliaments of NATO member countries, the speakers of the Parliaments of Sweden and Ukraine, and the chairpersons of the parliamentary foreign and security committees of these states.

“At this critical time for European security, speakers and parliaments of NATO member countries must jointly take active steps, particularly, in strengthening the transatlantic link. I firmly believe that our concerted parliamentary action may have a significant and positive impact on heads of state and Government who will meet in Vilnius at the NATO Summit in a month’s time. The Alliance needs decisive and inclusive solutions aimed at strengthening NATO’s eastern borders, enhancing defence capabilities, and ensuring Ukraine’s victory and its path towards NATO membership,” said Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, speaker of the Seimas and initiator of the meeting.

