Head of intelligence agency tapped as Lithuania’s ambassador to NATO

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs registered the relevant decree on Monday. It is proposed that Jauniškis would assume new duties starting 18 April 2025.

Deividas Matulionis has served as Lithuania’s Ambassador to NATO until now. President Gitanas Nausėda has signed a decree to recall him from this position as his tenure in Brussels is due to end on 17 April.

Previously, both Kęstutis Budrys, minister of foreign affairs, and Asta Skaisgirytė, president’s chief foreign affairs adviser, mentioned that Jauniškis might become Lithuania’s ambassador.

Jauniškis has headed the VSD since 2015.