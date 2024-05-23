Half of major hospitals would have supplies for one month in emergency

„All of these hospitals have electricity generators, but some have just one while others have 12. There are discrepancies,“ stated Vitkauskas.

Main deficiencies that have been identified are related to the amount of available medicines, personal protective equipment, food stocks and guaranteed supply of electricity.

He added that the minimum requirement for hospitals to have supplies for 30 day has been ensured, but it is sought to secure supplies for 90 days.

„We have analysed Lithuania’s 10 largest cities and their hospitals, how they are prepared. (&) Seven out of 14 were assessed positively and 7 others satisfactorily. None were evaluated negatively,“ Vitkauskas told public radio LRT on Thursday.

He added that medical staff has to be assigned to a specific hospital and these must have personnel reserves, whereas every medic has to know which his primary workplace is in case of an emergency.

Plans have been established and deadlines set to remedy the identified deficiencies and funding has been foreseen for that in the civil protection programme, additional funding is also guaranteed by the Ministry of Health.

The NKVC started operating in spring 2023. It is tasked to ensure effective management of emergency situations in case of a crisis. It prepares data- and analysis-based proposals for decision-makers, ensures their implementation and inter-institutional coordination.