Group smuggling cars from US busted over EUR 31mn tax fraud – FNTT

The group sought to legalise money through companies across the European Union, the Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT) told a press conference. A total of EUR 9 million were laundered in Lithuania and beyond. A suspected ringleader, a Lithuanian, was arrested in Portugal.
The FNTT’s deputy head, Mindaugas Stravinskas, said the action that unmasked the group was the largest international operation ever carried out in Lithuania. It involved more than 1,000 police, tax and customs officers from all over Europe.
Europol said it supported the action led by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Berlin and Vilnius.
"Apart for the budgetary damage to society, this criminal scheme also posed serious dangers to the safety of European consumers, who unknowingly bought hazardous vehicles for a high price," Europol said in a press release.
A total of ten suspects were arrested, while 18 other suspects, all Lithuanians, were detained for questioning. Key suspects of Russian nationality are also under investigation, Europol said.
Searches found EUR 430,000, USD 176,000 and RUB 28,000.