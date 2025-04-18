Group smuggling cars from US busted over EUR 31mn tax fraud – FNTT

The group sought to legalise money through companies across the European Union, the Financial Crime Investigation Service (FNTT) told a press conference. A total of EUR 9 million were laundered in Lithuania and beyond. A suspected ringleader, a Lithuanian, was arrested in Portugal.

The FNTT’s deputy head, Mindaugas Stravinskas, said the action that unmasked the group was the largest international operation ever carried out in Lithuania. It involved more than 1,000 police, tax and customs officers from all over Europe.

Europol said it supported the action led by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Berlin and Vilnius.