Govt to contribute EUR 54mn to upgrading Orlen Lietuva oil refinery

Following the Cabinet’s vote, the agreement was signed Wednesday on behalf of Lithuania by Minister of the Economy and Innovation Lukas Savickas, Minister of Energy Žygimantas Vaičiūnas, Minister of Finance Rimantas Šadžius and Minister of Environment Povilas Poderskis.
"We are not talking about an annual support here. This is a specific commitment, enshrined in a protocol of commitment, which says that this is a general state incentive of slightly more than 8% of the project’s value, (...) but not more than EUR 54 million," Savickas told reporters after signing the document.
In other words, Lithuania’s financial contribution to the project will total just over 8% of the total project cost. This support measure has been coordinated with the European Commission.
The environment minister noted that Lithuania’s investment in the Mažeikiai refinery project will help cut climate-damaging emissions from one of the country’s largest industrial enterprises.
"(As a result – ELTA), 20% more products will be extracted from oil. The exact amount of emissions to be reduced will depend on the specific capacities of the refinery at the time, and it is still to be decided," Poderskis told reporters.
Orlen Lietuva currently implements a EUR 970 million worth project under way to increase the refining conversion rate, aimed at bolstering the production capabilities of its refinery in Mažeikiai.
The project is recognised as a project of strategic importance and will therefore benefit from a range of state financial support measures: corporate income tax breaks, compensation for the indirect costs of pollution permits and reimbursement of investments in infrastructure.
Zbigniew Paszkowicz, CEO and board member of Orlen Lietuva, who signed the agreement, said the company will aim to complete the project by 2026, despite the difficult geopolitical situation and rising costs.
He recalled that the initial plan was to finish the project in 2025.
In January this year, CEO of the Orlen Group Ireneusz Fonfara met with Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis and Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas for talks on the modernisation of Orlen oil refinery based in Mažeikiai and prospects of development of small modular reactors.
Employing directly close to 1,500 people, Orlen is the leading employer in the Mažeikiai region and remains a cornerstone of Lithuania’s industrial landscape.
In addition, Orlen owns a critical terminal in Būtingė, a key hub for crude oil imports, and the Mockava terminal, a vital reloading station facilitating product exports to Poland and Ukraine.