Govt to contribute EUR 54mn to upgrading Orlen Lietuva oil refinery

In other words, Lithuania’s financial contribution to the project will total just over 8% of the total project cost. This support measure has been coordinated with the European Commission.

"We are not talking about an annual support here. This is a specific commitment, enshrined in a protocol of commitment, which says that this is a general state incentive of slightly more than 8% of the project’s value, (...) but not more than EUR 54 million," Savickas told reporters after signing the document.

Following the Cabinet’s vote, the agreement was signed Wednesday on behalf of Lithuania by Minister of the Economy and Innovation Lukas Savickas, Minister of Energy Žygimantas Vaičiūnas, Minister of Finance Rimantas Šadžius and Minister of Environment Povilas Poderskis.

The environment minister noted that Lithuania’s investment in the Mažeikiai refinery project will help cut climate-damaging emissions from one of the country’s largest industrial enterprises.

"(As a result – ELTA), 20% more products will be extracted from oil. The exact amount of emissions to be reduced will depend on the specific capacities of the refinery at the time, and it is still to be decided," Poderskis told reporters.

Orlen Lietuva currently implements a EUR 970 million worth project under way to increase the refining conversion rate, aimed at bolstering the production capabilities of its refinery in Mažeikiai.